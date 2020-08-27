Pampore youth injured in road accident, succumbs at SKIMS

PAMPORE: A youth,who was seriously injured in a road accident last week near Galander Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, succumbed at SKIMS Soura Srinagar on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Gulzar Ahmad Wani son of Abdul Samad Wani , resident of Tulbagh area of Pampore.

Gulzar was seriously injured on August 19 on the Srinagar-Jammu highway near gas plant Pampore.

He was shifted to Sub District Hospital Pampore from where he was reffered to SMHS and then referred to SKIMS Srinagar in critical condition where he succumbed this morning, police officials told Kashmir Reader.

The body of the deceased was handed over to legal heirs for last rites.

In this regard a case stands already registered in police station Pampore.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print