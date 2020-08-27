BEd exam fee hiked, say students; slashed, says admin

Srinagar: Students pursuing Bachelors in Education (BEd) at Kashmir University through distance mode have complained of a hike in examination fee amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but the administration claims it has, in fact, slashed the fees as a one-time relaxation in view of the pandemic.

Students enrolled at the KU’s Directorate of Distance Education from the 2018 batch are currently preparing for the examination of the combined 1st and 2nd semesters, for which the online submission of examination forms is currently underway.

Several students told Kashmir Reader that they were being charged “exorbitant and unjustified” fee for the said examination.

While the KU administration had fixed an amount of Rs 250 per subject as examination fee besides “hot and cold charges”, an aggrieved student said that he ended up paying more than Rs 800 extra as per the fee receipt generated along with the online form.

The aggrieved student said that for 10 of his papers in the examination, for which he should technically be paying Rs 2800 including the ‘hot and cold charges’ of Rs 350, he had paid Rs 3638.

He further claimed that many of his colleagues had opted not to appear in the examination merely because they could not afford the “exorbitant” examination fee amid the financial stress caused by the pandemic.

But Registrar KU Prof Farooq A Mir and Controller Examinations Prof Farooq A Mir both rubbished the allegations, saying the varsity administration had on the contrary slashed the examination fee by a considerable amount in view of the prevailing pandemic as a one-time relaxation.

The Registrar said that the extra amount claimed by the students might be a result of some technical error.

