19 more deaths, 704 fresh cases

Srinagar: Fourteen more deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 during on Wednesday taking the toll of victims to 657, whereas 704 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 34K mark in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to officials, eight deceased persons were from Srinagar, one each from other districts of Kashmir valley, except Kulgam and Bandipora.

Four other casualties were reported from Jammu division, which included three from Jammu district, and one from Rajouri.

So far 657 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 603 in Kashmir, and 54 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 208 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (99), Budgam (55), Pulwama (47), Anantnag (47), Kupwara (45), Kulgam (31), Shopian (28), Bandipora (24), and the lowest in Ganderbal (19).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 37 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri four, three in Poonch, two each from Doda, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua, one from Ramban district of Jammu division.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 704 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 96 travellers, taking the overall tally to 34, 480.

Among them, 509 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while as 195 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 198, followed by Budgam 64, Pulwama 55, Kupwara 49, Anantnag 47, Ganderbal 40, Bandipora 22, Baramulla 16, Kulgam and Shopian 9-each.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 98, followed by Kathua 27, Rajouri 17, Udhampur 15, Samba 12, Kishtwar 9, Doda and Poonch 7- each, Ramban 3.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the list with 8553 total cases followed by Baramulla with 2694, Pulwama 2442, Budgam 2271, Anantnag 2193, Bandipora 1974, Kupwara 1943, Kulgam 1877, Shopian 1646, and Ganderbal 1279.

In Jammu, the Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 2561, followed by Rajouri 858, Kathua 782, Udhampur 752, Samba 671, Ramban 651, Doda 384, Poonch 383, Reasi 360, and Kishtwar 206.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 34480, which include 26872 in Kashmir and 7608 in Jammu.

The officials said that 599 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during past 24 hours, including 473 from Kashmir and 126 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 26193, which include 20291 from Kashmir, and 5902 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 8,02,677 tests results available, only 34, 480 have turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 7630 active positive- cases, in which 5978 are from Kashmir, and 1652 from Jammu.

