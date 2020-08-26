Police files case against family in Kupwara for violating burial protocol

Kupwara: Police on Tuesday filed a case against a family of a Covid-19 victim for carrying out the burial on their own and not allowing health officials to bury the body as per laid down protocol for victims of Covid-19.

Sources said that police in Kupwara registered a case against the family and relatives of the deceased person of Batpora Kupwara who passed away on Monday due to Coronavirus.

They said that Mohammad Afzal Sheikh son of Gulam Ahmad Sheikh of Batpora was admitted at SMHS Hospital and passed away on August 24 due to Covid-19. The body of the deceased was brought to his home in an ambulance by the health authorities for burial purpose as per the guidelines laid down with regard to Covid-19 pandemic by the government.

However, relatives of the deceased gathered in large numbers and did follow the guidelines. Besides they also threw some stones upon the ambulance and another vehicle deputed with the body, resulting in damage to both the vehicles.

The act prompted the Police Station Kralpora to file a case (FIR number 79/2020 under section 147, 188, 427 IPC). Police have appealed to people to cooperate with health authorities.

