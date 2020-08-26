Fresh cross-border shelling along LoC in Poonch

Jammu: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire on Wednesday by firing and shelling on forward posts and villages in three sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

The Indian Army gave a befitting reply and the cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when the last reports were received, he added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors around 6.50 pm.

There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, he added.

