‘Ensure proper monitoring of patients in home isolation’

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Tuesday chaired a weekly Covid-19 review meeting with all Deputy Commissioners, Health Officers and other concerned.

He stressed on proper monitoring of Covid- 19 positive patients who are in home isolation and directed the concerned to make all facilities including pulse checking oximeters and medicines available to them.

He instructed the concerned to ensure prompt response to these patients in home isolation in case of any emergency, besides as mandatory all of them have to download Aurogya Setu app on their phones.

Pole said that the concerned should make sure that these patients are following Covid-19 protocol and SOPs religiously.

The Div Com instructed DCs to ensure village and block level meetings are being conducted and action taken reports are submitted as per these meetings from all the districts.

He emphasized that reporting of antigen rapid tests is being done through authorized persons only.

Asking DCs to raise the number of daily antigen testing, Pole said that some districts faced shortage of antigen testing kits due to quality and packaging issue, however he said kits shall be made available to all districts as per the requirement.

The Div Com maintained that there has been improvement in the decongestion of tertiary care hospitals as there was only 30 per cent bed occupancy in these hospitals presently.

Emphasizing on timely denotifying of red zone areas, the Div Com stressed on proper monitoring of all red zone areas.

The Div Com further called upon aggressive contact tracing of contacts and their proper isolation.

He also took a detailed review of availability of Covid medicines, oxygen cylinders, beds, daily testing including antigen as well as RTPCR, positivity rate, IEC activities and other related facilities.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Principal GMC, Director Health Services Kashmir, SP Headquarter, ADC Srikant Balasaheb Suse, Administrator Associated Hospital Srinagar, Incharge Covid Control Room, Lab Coordinator J&K, Divisional Nodal Officer ISM Covid-19 Kashmir and other concerned.

Director SKIMS Soura, DCs and SSPs of all districts and other concerned attended the meeting through video Conferencing.

