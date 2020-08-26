Days after joining militant ranks, Awantipora youth qualifies BUMS semester exams with distinction

Miltabt

Pulwama: Aadil Rashid Bhat of Charsoo-Batpora village of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district who recently announced that he has joined militant ranks, Wednesday qualified the Bachelors of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) with distinction.

Aadil has secured over 80 per cent marks in 3rd semester of BUMS, the result of which were declared on Tuesday August 25.

Altaf Ahmad, brother of Aadil said that after checking the result of his brother, he came to know that Aadil had secured distinction in 3rd Sem BUMS. “All the family members felt sad,” Altaf said. “My brother was a brilliant student and has secured 94 per cent marks in Class 10th examinations. In class 12, he secured 90 per cent marks.”

One of Aadil’s friends called him a “genius and very intelligent boy”.

“All of us are in a shock how he took such an extreme step of joining militancy,” he said. “My friend was a very unique in his character as he was helping all his friends and was always trying to make things easy for everyone.”

A senior police officer said that they also came to know that Aadil was a brilliant student but lamented over Aadil’s decision to take arms.

“Surrender option is always available and his family members must try to bring him back,” he said, adding that “if he will be brought back, he will allowed to resume his studies after legal formalities.” (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print