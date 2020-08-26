14 more die of Covid

Srinagar: Fourteen more deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Tuesday taking the toll of victims to 638, whereas 701 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 33K mark in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to officials, three deceased persons were from Srinagar, two each from Ganderbal, Pulwama and Kupwara, one each from Budgam and Anantnag districts of Kashmir valley.

While three other casualties were reported from Jammu division, which included two from Jammu district, and one from Kathua.

So far 638 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 588 in Kashmir, and 50 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 200 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (98), Budgam (54), Pulwama (46), Anantnag (46), Kupwara (44), Kulgam (31), Shopian (27), Bandipora (24), and the lowest in Ganderbal (18).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 34 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri and Poonch three each, two each from Doda, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua, one each from Ramban district of Jammu division.

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 701 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 84 travellers, taking the overall tally to 33, 776.

Among them, 562 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while as 139 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 208, followed by Bandipora 66, Pulwama 56, Kupwara 55, Budgam 49, Anantnag 44, Ganderbal 31, Baramulla 29, Kulgam 18, and Shopian 6.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 76, followed by Samba 13, Poonch 12, Kathua 11, Rajouri 9, Udhampur and Ramban 6 each, Doda 3, Reasi 2, and Kishtwar 1.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the list with 8357 total cases followed by Baramulla with 2678, Pulwama 2386, Budgam 2207, Anantnag 2146, Bandipora 1952, Kupwara 1894, Kulgam 1868, Shopian 1637, and Ganderbal 1238.

In Jammu, the Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 2463, followed by Rajouri 841, Kathua 755, Udhampur 737, Samba 659, Ramban 648, Doda 377, Poonch 376, Reasi 360, and Kishtwar 197.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 33776, which include 26363 in Kashmir and 7413 in Jammu.

The officials said that 389 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during past 24 hours, including 310 from Kashmir and 79 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 25594, which include 19818 from Kashmir, and 5776 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 8,88,127 tests results available, only 33, 776 have turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 7544 active positive- cases, in which 5957 are from Kashmir, and 1587 from Jammu.

