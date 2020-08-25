Two days after losing colleague to Covid, doctors, paramedics manhandled at SDH in Anantnag

Anantnag: While they were still mourning the death of a senior colleague, described as “the backbone of the hospital”, doctors and other staff members at Sub-District Hospital (SDH) in Seer Hamdan area of Anantnag district were forced to suspend work and hold a protest demonstration on Monday against ‘manhandling’ of some senior doctors by local people.

On Saturday, the hospital lost one of its most senior and respected pharmacists, Bashir Ahmad Magray, days after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Doctors at the hospital told Kashmir Reader that they were in shock and disbelief at Magray’s death. “Every single person in the hospital has a heavy heart and moist eyes. We don’t even know how to get things done around here without the beloved Magray sahib,” a senior doctor at the hospital said.

Despite the shock and the mourning, the doctors and the paramedics did not let health care be affected. That is what they were doing when they were attending to a patient who had an axe wound to his neck and head.

“He was critical. We were stitching his wound when a local patient, apparently a drug addict, came and demanded that he be attended to first,” a doctor at the hospital said.

He said that this “drug addict” started abusing the doctors and the paramedic staff, “while maintaining that he had taken some sedatives and needed immediate attention.”

The doctors tried to reason, but to no avail, said Joint Secretary of the Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK), Dr Bilal Beigh.

“Not only did he abuse and threaten the doctors and paramedics, he took his shoe out and ran after the in-charge Medical Superintendent of the hospital,” Beigh said.

Doctors at the hospital while holding their protest demonstration said that the man’s family also joined him and instigated people in the area to burn down the hospital.

“Without caring for our lives and the lives of our families we attend to our duties. But this is unfortunate and uncalled for. We should not be treated like this,” the doctors at the hospital said, adding that Magray’s whole family has tested positive and now they and their families are vulnerable, too.

The doctors at the hospital, including the in-charge, have also gone to the police to lodge a formal complaint.

Kashmir Reader talked to the SHO of the area, Javaid Ahmad, who said that police were yet to receive a formal complaint. “There had been a scuffle at the hospital. We will take further cognisance after we receive a formal complaint,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print