Repair of Malshahi Bagh canal breach delayed by Covid

Srinagar: Repair of the breach in Malshahi Bagh canal in Ganderbal, which has affected water supply to thousands of households in Srinagar, is yet to be completed even after eight months. Officials are now claiming that the work will be completed in October this year.

The Malshahi Bagh canal is the main source of drinking water to several areas in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.

The canal supplies water to treatment plants that cater to more than two lakh people living on the outskirts of Srinagar. The canal also supplies water to the Rangel water plant which is the major source of drinking water for many downtown areas.

The canal developed a breach on the 2nd of December last year. While the Public Health Department took urgent steps for temporary restoration of water supply, most areas are still not getting regular water supply.

There has been no respite for the people particularly those living in the tail-end areas of the water supply. According to officials, the situation could worsen for them in the coming days.

Residents of Srinagar say that since December they have been getting inadequate water supply.

Cheif Engineer of the Flood and Irrigation department, Iftikhar Kakroo, told Kashmir Reader that by October the work on the breach will be complete. “We are working on the issue but it will take some time,” he said.

He said restoration work has been initiated as per the new design. “The work got affected due to Covid-19 pandemic as the main equipment needed for its restoration were to be procured from outside,” he said.

Kakroo informed that the National Institute of Technology (NIT) has conceptualised and formulated a design for permanent restoration of the canal, and almost 50% work has been completed.

“We are working day in and day out but the breach is almost 70 meters,” Kakroo said.

