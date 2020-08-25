Geelani’s family urges not to disseminate unverified info about his health, politics

Srinagar: Family of veteran separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Monday urged people to give them a space so that they can attend to him in his old age.

In a mailed statement, they also said not to circulate unverified information about Geelani’s health or political statements.

A statement issued by Geelani’s two sons Dr Nayeem Geelani and Dr Naseem Geelani, and son-in-law Zahoor Geelani said that their father was suffering from multiple ailments.

He needs round the clock medical as well as personal attention.

The trio said Geelani had “throughout his life faced hardships, both physically and mentally, for his beliefs and conviction” adding his recent health condition “has stressed people especially his family”.

“Therefore, it is time to give him some amount of relaxation and his family, a space to attend him in a better position at this critical juncture,” read the statement.

It said Geelani was a public and political figure and everyone reserves a right to be concerned about his personal as well as political status.

The statement added that the prime responsibility of his close family is to attend him.

The trio added they will keep the people updated regarding Geelani’s health and his representative, Abdullah Gilani, will respond and react to his political issues.

The statement said that the past few months have been “very hard” for Geelani’s family.

“On one hand we are busy dealing with his health condition and we have been consumed physically as well as mentally. On the other hand continuously dragging the family into his political affairs has taken a heavy toll on our personal as well as domestic life,” the statement read.

It further alleged that “people with vested interests have launched a vicious campaign to malign the stature of Quaid”.

“Repeated and fabricated letters in his name, posts, comments and imaginary stories is disturbing him and affecting his health very badly. The unnecessary social media campaigns and hounding of family only adds to our already stressful life,” it added.

Geelani’s family urged people including the media not to circulate any information about his health, and similarly, any communication of political nature on his behalf without his representative’s authentication.

It also urged people to pray for speedy recovery and the long life of Geelani.

