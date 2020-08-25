‘Deeply unfair’ that students of India asked to write NEET, JEE amid COVID-19: Environmental activist Greta Thunberg advocates postponement of twin entrance exams

Srinagar: Environmental activist from Sweden, Greta Thunberg on Tuesday advocated postponement of NEET and JEE exams 2020 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the COVID-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to postpone #JEE_NEETinCOVID, ” Greta tweeted.
The aspirants for this year’s NEET and JEE, the medical and engineering entrance exams, have been demanding their postponement in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the Indian Supreme Court on earlier this month junked a plea demanding the postponement of the twin entrance exams.
The NTA, the National Testing Agency, which conducts exams, has scheduled NEET and JEE 2020 in early September.
