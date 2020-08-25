‘Deeply unfair’ that students of India asked to write NEET, JEE amid COVID-19: Environmental activist Greta Thunberg advocates postponement of twin entrance exams

By on No Comment

‘Deeply unfair’ that students of India asked to write NEET, JEE amid COVID-19: Environmental activist Greta Thunberg advocates postponement of twin entrance exams

Srinagar: Environmental activist from Sweden, Greta Thunberg on Tuesday advocated postponement of NEET and JEE exams 2020 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the COVID-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to postpone #JEE_NEETinCOVID, ” Greta tweeted.
The aspirants for this year’s NEET and JEE, the medical and engineering entrance exams, have been demanding their postponement in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the Indian Supreme Court on earlier this month junked a plea demanding the postponement of the twin entrance exams.
The NTA, the National Testing Agency, which conducts exams, has scheduled NEET and JEE 2020 in early September.

‘Deeply unfair’ that students of India asked to write NEET, JEE amid COVID-19: Environmental activist Greta Thunberg advocates postponement of twin entrance exams added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.