7 more deaths, 428 fresh cases

Srinagar: Seven more deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Monday taking the toll of victims to 624, whereas 428 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 33K mark in Jammu and Kashmir .

According to officials, two deceased persons were from Srinagar, two others from Baramulla, one each from Pulwama, Kupwara and Bandipora districts of Kashmir valley.

So far 624 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 577 in Kashmir, and 47 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 197 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (98), Budgam (53), Pulwama (44), Anantnag (45), Kupwara (42), Kulgam (31), Shopian (27), Bandipora (24), and the lowest in Ganderbal (16).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 32 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri and Poonch three each, two each from Doda, Udhampur and Samba, one each from Ramban and Kathua districts of Jammu division.

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 428 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 67 travellers, taking the overall tally to 33, 075.

Among them, 274 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while as 154 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 78, followed by Bandipora 65, Budgam 27, Kupwara and Ganderbal 25 each, Anantnag and Pulwama 14 each, Kulgam 11, Baramulla 9, and Shopian 6.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 65, followed by Udhampur 19, Samba 15, Kathua 14, Rajouri and Poonch 12 each, Ramban 6, Kishtwar 5, Doda 4,

Rajouri and Kathua 12 each, Poonch 9, and Reasi 2.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the list with 8151 total cases followed by Baramulla with 2649, Pulwama 2329, Budgam 2157, Anantnag 2102, Bandipora 1886, Kulgam 1850, Kupwara 1839, Shopian 1631, and Ganderbal 1207.

In Jammu, the Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 2387, followed by Rajouri 832, Kathua 744, Udhampur 731, Samba 646, Ramban 642, Doda 374, Poonch 364, Reasi 358, and Kishtwar 196.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 33075, which include 25801 in Kashmir and 7274 in Jammu.

The officials said that 373 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during past 24 hours, including 278 from Kashmir and 95 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 25205, which include 19508 from Kashmir, and 5697 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 8,77,836 tests results available, only 33, 075 have turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 7246 active positive- cases, in which 5716 are from Kashmir, and 1530 from Jammu.

