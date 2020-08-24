Raids in Pulwama lead to 1.5 lakh litres of illegally stored kerosene oil

PAMPORE: Cracking a whip against hoarding and black marketing of Kerosene oil in different areas of Pampore, Awantipora and other areas of Pulwama district, authorities on Sunday sealed five depots in Pampore and seized 1.5 lakh litres of illegally dumped Kerosene oil during multiple raids which were carried out in Pampore and other areas.

District administration launched multiple raids in various areas of Pulwama during which around 1.5 lakh litres of illegally dumped kerosene oil was seized from different licensed kerosene oil dealers, many depots were sealed and a few arrested.

The raids were carried out by a team consisting of officials from revenue, police and food department led by Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langhar, official told Kashmir Reader.

Tehsildar Pampore, Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din told Kashmir Reader that on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Raghav Langhar they carried out raids at Samboora, Karnabal, Frestabal, Drangbal, Kadlabal Letpora and Kakapora.

“Around 1.5 lakh litres of illegally dumped kerosene oil was seized, five dealers operating illegally without any documents were sealed in Pampore Tehsil, their owners will be dealt strictly as per law,” the Tehsildar said.

He added FIR will be registered in this and the matter will be handed over to police.

He added that each dealer is provided a fixed amount of kerosene oil but they had dumped the huge quantity beyond fixed allotment in different storage items like tankers, barrels and tanks.

The Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Raghav Langer has directed Assistant Director Food and civil supplies Enayat Ahmad to lodge FIR against Tehsil Supply Officer (Kerosene) Pulwama in view of his prime facie involvement in the crime.

In a press note, authorities in Pulwama said that the dumped oil was black marketed to various private persons including some transporters, filling stations, hot-wet mix plants and stone crushers.

The illegal dumping and black marketing had been depriving many below poverty ration card holders of the essential commodity.

“Multiple FIRs under the stringent sections 3/7 of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 have been lodged against the culprits with arrests made, besides sealing of such premises being illegally used to store controlled commodity,” Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Raghav Langhar, officials said in a press note.

The DC said that cognisance was taken on repeated complaints being received regarding the illegal sales of Kerosene oil by some licensed Kerosene Oil dealers and other miscreants along the highway.

The local public has hailed the district administration for taking a prompt action against black marketers and busting the nexus.

Locals also thanked district administration for averting any mishap as the kerosene was dumped in residential areas in tankies, tankers and balers.

“An FIR under No 68/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered in police station Pampore,” SDPO, Pampore, Imtiyaz Ahmad told Kashmir Reader.

