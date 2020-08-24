JKPM supports Declaration

Appoints Feroze Peerzada as prez

Srinagar: Members of the State Council of J&K Peoples Movement (JKPM) on Sunday reiterated their resolve to support the Gupkar declaration saying the August 5 move was “unconstitutional” and “illegal”.

“The ultimate objective of the measures taken on August 5, 2019 was to disempower and disenfranchise the peace-loving people of J&K, “ he said.

A party statement said members of the State Council of J&K Peoples Movement (JKPM) on Sunday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Interim President Feroze Peerzada and discussed the current political situation. According to Peerzada, the party being a signatory to the Gupkar Declaration reiterates its commitment to the principles laid down in the said declaration and resolved that the party shall together hand-in-hand with other joint signatory parties to the Gupkar declaration fight for the rights of the people and strive for the restoration of special status and constitutional guarantees.

“The party is committed to the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and any division of J&K is unacceptable to us,” he said.

The State Council unanimously confirmed the appointment of Feroze Peerzada as President of the party. The Council also unanimously appointed Syed Iqbal Tahir as Senior Vice-President (Organisational Affairs) of the party.

Besides the State Council approved appointment of Raja Mahmood as vice-president (political affairs), Nazim Qazi as provincial president Jammu, Mir Azad as provincial president Kashmir, Rydham Singh as President Minority Affairs, Iqbal Rather as Political Advisor to President and Senior Vice-President, Ayaz Hussain as state secretary, Shouket Malik as President OBC Wing & State Convenor, Jamil Ahmad as State Co-convenor, Khurshid Bismil as Coordinator Peer Panjal region and Iqbal Hussain Bhat as Chief Spokesperson. In addition, Javed Nillora, Raja Mehmood, Ayaz Hussain, Nazim Qazi, Khurshid Bismil and Mir Azad were appointed as spokespersons.

The members recorded the contribution and services of former Chairman Javed Mustafa Mir and unanimously requested Javed Mustafa Mir to reconsider his resignation.

The Council appointed district presidents namely Jamil Ahmed (Anantnag), Imdad Gazi (Srinagar), Amin Sofi (Ganderbal), Iqbal Rather(Bandipora) Rydham Singh (Poonch), Danish Bhat (Ramban). Also the State Council approved formation of an advisory body of senior and experienced members of the party to advise the state executive committee on issues of vital importance. Khurshid Bismil shall be heading the advisory body.

“Senior members of the party have reached out to some disgruntled members and the State Council hoped all differences will be sorted out soon.

“The State Council however expelled Umar Rather party worker from Srinagar for anti-party activities and issuing objectionable statements about party leadership over the last many months despite repeated warnings,” it said.

