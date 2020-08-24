India’s COVID-19 caseload crosses 31-lakh mark

New Delhi: With a single-day spike of 61,408 infections, India’s COVID-19 tally breached the 31-lakh mark, a day after it crossed 30 lakh, while recoveries surged to 23,38,035 pushing the recovery rate to over 75 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

India’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 31,06,348, while the death toll climbed to 57,542 with 836 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.85 per cent while the recovery rate has risen to 75.27 per cent.

There are 7,10,771 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 22.88 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,59,02,137 samples have been tested up to August 23 with 6,09,917 samples being tested on Sunday.

