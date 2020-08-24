Hilltop hotel Gulmarg sealed by GDA for violating court orders

Baramulla: The authorities on Saturday sealed a famous hotel at tourist destination Gulmarg in northern Kashmir’s Baramulla district after its owners were found violating the government and court orders. a

Official sources in the Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) said that on the directions of chief executive officer GDA law officer Ajaz Ahmad Monga along with magistrate and officers of police department sealed the hotel till further orders.

The GDA also registered an FIR number 07/2020 under section 188 IPC against the hotel management at the Gulmarg police station for violating the law. The officials said that they had informed the hotel management to stop their construction however taking advantage of Covid 19 pandemic and less movement of people and officials at the site, the hotel management continues their work illegally. The hotel management were informed that they would stop the construction otherwise they can face strict action however they refused to do it.

The officials said that on Saturday the team of officials registered a case also sealed the hotel till further orders.

Last year a portion of hilltop hotel was gutted in a fire incident and from the time hotel management restarted the construction of hotel illegally in government lands and then it was stayed by the orders of high court, however taking advantage of current situation, hotel management thrown the court orders and restarted the construction work again, after that it was sealed by the GDA authorities.

