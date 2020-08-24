Gupkar Declaration needs to be taken seriously: Muzaffar Beg

Srinagar: PDP patron and former Deputy CM Muzaffar Hussain Beg on Sunday welcomed the joint statement issued by signatories of the Gupkar Declaration.

“I welcome the joint statement issued by signatories of the Gupkar Declaration. It is really a good step,” Beg said and added that any platform constituted for the restoration of Articles 370 & 35(A) needs to be taken seriously.

He said the current situation demands that there should be a collective effort from political and non-political groups for restoration of rights snatched by GoI on August 5, 2019.

“I personally believe that all political parties, civil society groups, trade bodies, lawyers, intellectuals, professors and others as well, both from Jammu and Kashmir, should unite and contest the decisions taken on August 5, 2019, when J&K was stripped of its special position under Article 370 and 35(A),” he said.

When asked if the signatories of the Gupkar Declaration approached him for consultations, Beg said, “not so far, but I personally welcome the move”.

He said the Gupkar Declaration was dictated by him to former president of JKPM, Dr Shah Faesal, after which it was unanimously agreed upon by all political parties.

“I feel glad today when political parties have started assembling at a single platform for the larger benefit of people of J&K as I was the first one who raised the call for a collective fight in this regard,” the PDP patron said.

Rejecting the option of “status-quo”, he said that it is “unacceptable” both to Kashmiris and Jammuities.

He said the PDP convened a meeting on Sunday at his residence but it was deferred at the eleventh hour as several leaders were not allowed by the authorities to step out of their residence.

Sources informed that some party leaders will not attend the meeting called by Beg because of his silence for more than a year on the abrogation of Article 370.

They questioned why Beig did not call for a meeting when he was a free man, and added that they would attend a party meeting only under the chairpersonship of Mehbooba Mufti. KNS

