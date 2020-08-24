DC Anantnag distributes ration, masks, sanitizers to Shia Community ahead of Muharram

Seeks co-operation in covid-19 containment measures
ANANTNAG: Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, KK Sidha today took an extensive tour of shia dominated villages of the district including Chitergul, Sofipora, Wularhama, Dooru and distributed ration including rice and sugar to the community ahead of Muharram.
He also gave away masks, sanitizers soaps and hand wash bottles to the people, while enjoining upon them for complete observance of covid-19 protocol.
The Deputy Commissioner took on spot review of power, water, medical and sanitation facilities at each location and directed for uninterrupted supply of essential services for the festival days.
DC cautioned the sectoral officers and advised them to facilitate the shia community in every possible way.
Meanwhile, Sidha called for complete observance of covid-19 protocol and urged the religious heads and mourners to fully co-operate with the administration in covid-19 containment measures.
He was accompanied by Additional DC, G. H. Sheikh, AD Food, tehsildars and other sectoral officers.