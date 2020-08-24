CS for preparation of a strategic plan to sweep-clean districts Jammu, Udhampur and Rajouri of COVID cases

JAMMU: In a significant decision aimed to restrict COVID -19 cases in Jammu Division, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam has directed for preparation of a strategic plan to sweep-clean districts Jammu, Udhampur and Rajouri of all positive cases through a massive testing exercise in these districts focussed on red zones and other areas with higher incidence of COVID -19 cases. This was decided in a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary to review COVID-19 mitigation measures in Jammu Division, here today.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Director, National Health Mission, CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu, Director Health Services, Jammu, and other senior officers of Health and Administration participated in the meeting. Deputy Commissioners of Rajouri, Ramban, and Reasi attended the meeting through video conference.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary took a detailed review of the COVID-19 case load, sample collection, positivity and hospital bed capacities in five districts of Jammu Division. Chief Secretary said, each of these districts has a specific vulnerability issue and is required to be dealt with accordingly. Chief Secretary directed DC Jammu to prepare a plan and execute the same to clean the vulnerable areas of the district of positive cases in this week, so that the same could be followed in the districts of Rajouri and Udhampur.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban was asked to consider random testing of truck drivers and also to keep a tight check on the movement on National Highway so that only persons with proper requisite permission and negative test reports are allowed to move.

Chief Secretary, considering a recent spike in the district, directed Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri to identify vulnerable areas with higher incidence to have a focussed attention to clean the areas of all positive cases in order to restrict the infection from further spread as well as to catch the positive cases early. He also asked the Deputy Commissioner to enhance sample collection in the majorly affected areas.

In view of resumption of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, Chief Secretary asked Deputy Commissioner, Reasi and CEO, SMVDSB, to ensure that no person without a negative test report is allowed to perform the pilgrimage. He also stressed on ensuring a tight check at the designated check points so that no such person is allowed to pass.

Directions were issued for close monitoring of COVID trajectory with special focus on spread of infection through travellers, primary and secondary contacts. Health department was asked to reserve bed capacities for more serious cases and to rationalise testing capacity.

