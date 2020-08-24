Awareness- cum- sensitization programme on COVID-19 launched for religious leaders/influencers

SRINAGAR: On the directions of Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, the AIDS Control Society Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with COVID Control Room, Kashmir Division today formally launched an intensive sensitization- cum- awareness campaign for religious leaders/ influencers about COVID-19 and the measures to be taken to avoid the spread of the Virus.

According to the organizers the campaign would be held across the Union Territory of J&K with the support of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir via COVID-19 Control Room Kashmir Division and the Divisional Commissioner Jammu for Jammu Division.

During the first phase of programme, held at Anjum Ground, Bemina, members of Coordination Committees of Mosques, Sectors, Muftis, Moulanas and Mohhala Presidents of District Srinagar were called in and sensitized about their role in creating awareness among the general public for effective control of virus.

On the occasion, the Chairman Coordination Committee, Bemina Haji Mohammad Shafi Shah expressed his gratitude to Jammu and Kashmir AIDS Control Society and COVID Control Room, Kashmir and others for holding the programme which he said is need of the hour for awareness generation.

At the outset, Mufti Ajaz Bandey also gave a detailed sermon on COVID-19 Pandemic in light of Islam and also highlighted the role of Imams in controlling the spread during the pandemic.

Among the resource persons who spoke at the event were Dr. Javed Malik, Professor & Head, Chest Disease Medicine, SKIMS Hospital Bemina and Dr. Rabbanie Tariq, Community Medicine Specialist, COVID19 Control Room, Kashmir Division who deliberated on measures including strict adherence to physical distancing, wearing of masks, and hand washing to stop the transmission.

On the occasion, Dr. Rabbanie Tariq spoke threadbare on different myths and misconceptions regarding COVID-19 and urged the religious leaders/influencers to sensitize the general public regarding preventive measures to be followed.

Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Project Director Jammu and Kashmir AIDS Control Society highlighted the impact of the proper dissemination of the information on COVID-19 to the masses and the effective role that the religious leaders can play for curbing the pandemic. He ensured all the support to the religious leaders for the dissemination of information at the grass root level.

He further highlighted the role played by the Department of Health & Medical Education in the fight against the COVID-19 in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print