ASI dies of cardiac arrest in Ganderbal

Kangan:- A Jammu and Kashmir Police Assistant Sub inspector (ASI) died due to cardiac arrest in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday morning.

An official identified the deceased ASI as Abdul Gani Naikoo, son of Late Ghulam Rasool Naiko belt number 46/Spn a resident of Kanilwan Bijbehara saying he suffered a heart attack in wee hours on Monday morning while he was on duty at Police station Gund in Ganderbal District

Naikoo, the official said, was immediately rushed to PHC Gund where from where he was referred to SKIMS Soura, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print