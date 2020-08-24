9 more die of Covid

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded nine more deaths due to Covid-19 on Sunday taking the total toll of Covid victims to 617.

The deceased include three from Baramulla, two from Ganderbal, and one each from Srinagar and Budgam districts of Kashmir.

Two deaths were reported from Jammu as well and both the deceased hailed from Jammu district.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 617 deaths including 570 in Kashmir, and 47 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 195 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (96), Budgam (53), Pulwama (43), Anantnag (45), Kupwara (41), Kulgam (31), Shopian (27), Bandipora (23), and the lowest in Ganderbal (16).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 32 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri and Poonch three each, two each from Doda, Udhampur and Samba, one each from Ramban and Kathua districts of Jammu division.

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 666 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 84 travellers, taking the overall tally to 32, 647.

Among them, 540 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while as 126 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 258, followed by Anantnag 47, Budgam 40, Pulwama 37, Baramulla and Kupwara 34 each, Ganderbal 33, Kulgam and Bandipora 27 each, and Shopian 3.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 60, followed by Samba 15, Rajouri and Kathua 12 each, Poonch 9, Udhampur and Reasi 7 each, two each in Ramban and Doda.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the list with 8075 total cases followed by Baramulla with 2640, Pulwama 2315, Budgam 2129, Anantnag 2088, Kulgam 1839, Bandipora 1821, Kupwara 1814, Shopian 1625, and Ganderbal 1181.

In Jammu, the Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 2322, followed by Rajouri 820, Kathua 730, Udhampur 712, Ramban 636, Samba 631, Doda 370, Reasi 356, Poonch 352, and Kishtwar 191.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 32647, which include 25527 in Kashmir and 7120 in Jammu.

The officials said that 434 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during past 24 hours, including 325 from Kashmir and 109 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 24832, which include 19230 from Kashmir, and 5602 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 8,68,594 tests results available, only 32, 647 have turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 7198 active positive- cases, in which 5727 are from Kashmir, and 1471 from Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print