One militant killed, others escape in Baramulla encounter

Baramulla: A militant, said to be a Pakistani, was killed while three others likely escaped during a gunfight with government forces in Kreeri area of Baramulla district on Saturday.

Official sources said that following specific information of presence of a group of three to four militants in the orchards of Salosa in Kreeri Baramulla, a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by army’s 52RR, special operation group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary CRPF.

They said that as the forces reached near the suspected spot, militants hidden in the Hapatnar Salosa orchards fired upon the forces, triggering a gunfight.

Sources said that one militant was killed in the initial stage of the firing while others of the group members escaped from the spot.

A police handout confirmed the killing of a militant. He, according to police, was identified as Anees @Chotu Sultan of Pakistan affiliated with LeT.

It said that the body of the killed militants will be sent to Baramulla for his last rites after conducting medico-legal formalities including collection of his DNA sample.

Sources said that the forces have blocked all the entry and exit points of the area and a search operation is on to nab the other militants.

Locals of the area said that some people working in their orchards and fields ran towards their home as the gunfight started, and panic spread in the entire Kreeri tehsil of the district.

Eight persons, including three militants, one policeman, two CRPF men, and two army soldiers were killed in a two-day long gunfight earlier this week in the same area when militants attacked a CRPF naka party on the Kreeri-Wagoora road on Monday. Since that time, government forces have been looking for militants in the area.

