Lt guv inaugurates smart Wi-Fi connectivity at six places in Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated smart Wi-Fi connectivity at six places here under the Jammu Smart City mission.

He also directed officials concerned to expedite the process of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the remaining earmarked areas.

Jammu will have eight Wi-Fi hotspots within the municipal corporation limits besides vertical gardens and wayfinding signages as part of the measures to make it a smart city.

Raghunath Bazaar, Residency Road, Mubarak Mandi to Parade Chowk, Bahu Fort, Apsara Road and Green Belt Park are the six places in the city covered under the Wi-Fi connectivity, an official spokesperson said.

Sinha, who chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress on important development projects of Jammu division here, also enquired about the improvement of the junction under the Smart City project with the cost of Rs 10.02 crore.

The project is intended to benefit the people by accommodating an infrastructure ensuring safe passage, improving right of way for pedestrians and reducing traffic congestion, the spokesman said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print