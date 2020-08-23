15 more deaths, 610 fresh cases

Srinagar: Fifteen more deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 during the past 24 hours on Saturday evening, while 610 fresh cases took the Covid tally to near 32k mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, five deceased persons were from Srinagar, two from Budgam, one each from Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara and Bandipora districts of Kashmir valley.

Four other deaths were reported from Jammu division, including one deceased from Jammu and one each from Samba, Poonch and Kishtwar.

Pertinently, Kishtwar district witnessed its first fatality due to Covid-19 since the outbreak of the virus in J&K.

Eleven deceased patients of Kashmir valley included a 40- year-old male from Chanapora, Srinagar, a 63-year-old female from Bemina, Srinagar, a septuagenarian male from Bemina, Srinagar, a 62-year-old male from Alamgiri Bazar, Srinagar, a 67-year-old male from Dalgate, Srinagar, a 65-year-old male and an elderly female from Chadoora, Budgam, a 56-year-old male from Aishmuqam, Anantnag, a 79-year-old female from Kralgund, Kupwara, and a 70-year-old female from Qazipora, Bandipora,

Four deceased patients of Jammu division included a 70-year-old male from Marh, Jammu, a 60-year-old female from Kishtwar, a 52-year-old male from Poonch, and a 70-year-old male from Samba.

So far 608 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 563 in Kashmir and 45 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 194 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (93), Budgam (52), Pulwama (43), Anantnag (45), Kupwara (41), Kulgam (31), Shopian (27), Bandipora (23), and the lowest in Ganderbal (14).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 30 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri and Poonch three each, two each from Doda, Udhampur and Samba, one each from Ramban and Kathua districts of Jammu division.

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 610 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 76 travellers, taking the overall tally to 31,981.

Among them, 492 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 118 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 211, followed by Anantnag 48, Bandipora 46, Budgam and Pulwama 42 each, Ganderbal 34, Kupwara 27, Baramulla 20, Kulgam 17, and Shopian 5.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 66, followed by Udhampur and Kathua 12 each, Reasi 7, 6 each in Samba and Poonch, Doda 5, and Rajouri 4.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 31,981, which include 24,987 in Kashmir and 6,994 in Jammu.

The officials said that 593 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during the past 24 hours, including 452 from Kashmir and 141 from Jammu division. With this, the number of recovered patients has reached to 24,398, which include 18,905 from Kashmir and 5,493 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 6,975 active cases, in which 5,519 are from Kashmir and 1,456 from Jammu.

