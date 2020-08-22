Man arrested with grenade in Ganderbal: Police

Srinagar: An overground worker of a militant organisation was arrested from Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and a grenade seized from his possession, police said.
The man tried to evade a “naka” set up by security forces near the Baderkund Nursery area in Ganderbal district, a police official said.
He said due to timely action by the security personnel at the “naka”, the man was apprehended and a grenade was seized from his possession.
The police official said the man was identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat, a resident of the Urpash area in the district.
The police were trying to ascertain which terrorist organisation Bhat was affiliated to, he added.
A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the official said, adding that further arrests were expected in the case.
