Gunfight rages in Baramulla

Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Saloosa area of Kreeri of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

The encounter raged after a joint team of Police, Army’s 52RR and 176BN of CRPF launched cordon and search Operation in the Saloosa, a police officer said.

He said that the hiding militants opened fire on the joint team of forces as they approached towards the suspected spot, thus triggering a gunfight.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

