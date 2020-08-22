Blasphemous remarks: Protests rock Kashmir on Friday

Capital punishment to culprits demanded

Srinagar: Widespread protests rocked Kashmir valley on Friday as people in huge numbers marched through streets after congregational prayers to condemn the blasphemous remarks made by a self-styled godman in disrespect of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Huge demonstrations were taken out from mosques across Kashmir valley after clerics in their Friday sermons demanded capital punishment to the culprits.

Earlier, the Grand Mufti of J&K, Nasir ul Islam, had called for peaceful protests on Friday against the blasphemous remarks that have outraged hurting the Muslim community.

Protest demonstrations had already begun across J&K a few days ago, but Friday was marked by widespread protests in every nook and corner of Kashmir valley.

In Srinagar city, protest demonstrations were held in almost all the areas as people marched through streets to register their protest against the disrespect of their Prophet. The protesters demanded that the culprits should be given stern punishment.

Holding banners and placards that read, “Muslims won’t tolerate any disrespect against their beloved Prophet” and “Punish the culprits”, the protesters threatened that these protests won’t stop till the culprits are given strict punishment.

During the day, protesters appeared at Press Enclave here in Lal Chowk to demand capital punishment to the culprits. The protesters said that they’ll lay down their lives to uphold the values of Islam and would never tolerate any disrespect against the Prophet.

“We can bear disrespect to us but never against our beloved Prophet. We will lay down our lives to uphold His high esteem and honour,” said a protester.

The protesters called for beheading those who had made the blasphemous remarks, sloganeering “Gustakh E Rasool Ki Ek Saza, Sar Tann Se Juda (Behead those who disrespect our beloved Prophet).”

Similar scenes were witnessed in other Kashmir districts after the Friday prayers. People in huge numbers held demonstrations, raising slogans against the culprits and demanding stern action against them.

In Anantnag district of south Kashmir, authorities had imposed curfew-like restrictions on Friday with an overnight order, citing Covid-19 to contain the spread of virus. All the main roads were sealed with barricades and public movement remained restricted throughout the day.

However, in other districts of south Kashmir, including Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian, sources said that protest demonstrations were held after Friday prayers against the blasphemous remarks.

The protesters emerged from mosques and were joined by a huge number of people. Raising slogans and holding placards, the protesters demanded capital punishment to the culprits.

In north Kashmir districts, including Baramulla, Kupwara and Sopore, protest demonstrations were held against the disrespect to the prophet of Islam. Local sources said that people raised slogans in the favour of Islam and demanded capital punishment against the culprits.

The blasphemous incident had occurred in Reasi district of Jammu a few days ago. A self-styled godman was seen uttering disrespectful words against the prophet of Islam, while addressing the media. The filmed video went viral on social media and triggered widespread protests across J&K.

