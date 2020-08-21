Youth held with 50 bullets in Anantnag: Police

Srinagar: A youth was apprehended with 50 bullets in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said on Friday.

A police official identified the youth as Adil Fayaz Bhat son of Fayaz Ahmad Bhat of Khiram Sarigufwara saying Bhat was apprehended at a checkpoint at Karikadal area of the south Kashmir district by the police along with motorcycle bearing number JK03F-8588.

The official claimed recovery of 50 rounds of AK-47 from the youth’s possession and said that a case under relevant sections of law had been registered in Police Station Bijbehara. GNS

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print