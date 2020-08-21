‘Glamourising militancy’: Police on video of Baramulla attack

Srinagar: Two days after Baramulla attack, militants on Friday released a video of the attack on social media.

In a video purportedly shot by one the militant who was part of the attack, one of them is seen firing at security forces.

Responding to the video, police said that it killed all the militants involved in the Baramulla attack within 72 hours.

Taking on to the twitter, police wrote “By releasing video of attack, militants want to glamourise militancy. But they can’t. We replied by actions and killed 04 top commanders, Sajjad @ Haider & FT Taimur Khan @ Abu Usman (seen in said video/attack) & Naseer @ Sad bhai & FT Ali bhai @ Danish within 72 hours,” the police said.(GNS)

