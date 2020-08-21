Fire damages residential house in Ganderbal village

Kangan: A two storey residential house was gutted in a fire mishap in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The house, as per local sources, belonged to Mohammad Aslam Baba son of Ghulam Mohi u Din Baba of Kullan Gund village of the district.

The sources said that the structure was damaged in an accidental fire last night.

The locals said that the fire tenders from Gund Fire Station, which were informed informed by locals to douse the flames failed to reach to actually spot due to narrow road leading to the house.

However, the fire was brought under control later with the efforts of locals, police and firemen.

Reports said the cause of fire was not known immediately.

Locals urged the district administration to provide relief to the affected family at the earliest.

