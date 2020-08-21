CRPF trooper among 8 COVID-19 patients die, J&K toll 598

Srinagar: Eight more people, one of them a CRPF trooper, died after contracting COVID-19 since Thursday taking the virus toll to 598 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources said that the victims comprise three each from Srinagar and Budgam and one each from Baramulla and Pulmama districts.

They said a 74-year-old man from Kralpora Budgam died two days after he was admitted to the SKIMS Bemina, one among the exclusive facilities for the management of covid-19 patients in the valley.

Another patient, a 70-year-old woman from Chattabal Srinagar also died at SKIMS Bemina and according to a doctor there both the patients were suffering from pneumonia besides other underlying ailments.

An 85-year-old man from Dragbal Pampore died at SKIMS Soura, a week after he was admitted to the tertiary care hospital, they said.

A 52-year-old CRPF man from 61 battalion Shivpora who was admitted since August 18 died at SKIMS Soura died this afternoon along with a 70-year-old man from Budina Budgam who passed away a day after he was admitted to the tertiary care facility.

A 67-year-old man from Dalgate Srinagar died at CD hospital, also among the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients here. Admitted on August 11, the sexagenarian was suffering various ailments and died this afternoon, the officials said.

Besides, a 60-year-old from Bamroo Magam in Budgam and an 80-year-old from Pattan, having severe pneumonia, died at SMHS hospital last night after testing COVID-19 positive, they added.

With these deaths, officials said, 598 people have succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir so far—557 from the valley and 41 from Jammu division. (GNS)

