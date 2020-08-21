COVID-19 toll tops 600 in J&K as two more die in Kashmir

Srinagar: COVID-19 toll has touched 600 mark in Jammu and Kashmir after two more patients died in Kashmir, official sources said on Friday.

Official sources said that a man from Chadoora, who was admitted to SMHS hospital in wee hours, died at SMHS hospital this afternoon after contracting the disease.

Another 70-year-old woman from Bandipora, admitted to SMHS hospital with bilateral CAP on August 20, died at the hospital today, official sources said.

Earlier in the day, eight more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Kashmir.

A 74-year-old man from Kralpora Budgam died, two days after he was admitted to the SKIMS Bemina, one among the exclusive facilities for the management of covid-19 patients in Valley, they said.

Another patient, a 70-year-old woman from Chattabal Srinagar also died at SKIMS Bemina and according to a doctor there both patients were suffering from pneumonia besides underlying ailments.

An 85-year-old man from Dragbal Pampore died at SKIMS Soura, a week after he was admitted to the tertiary care hospital, they said.

A 52-year-old CRPF man from 61 battalion Shivpora who was admitted since August 18 died at SKIMS Soura this afternoon along with a 70-year-old man from Budina Budgam who passed away a after he was admitted to the tertiary care facility.

A 67-year-old man from Dalgate Srinagar died at CD hospital, also among exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients. Admitted on August 11, the sexagenarian was suffering various ailments and died this afternoon, the officials said.

“He was a known case of COPD, Hypothyroidism, T2DM and HTN. He was admitted to ICU where he had sudden cardiopulmonary arrest and was declared dead at 11:30 a.m.,” a doctor at the hospital said.

A 60-year-old from Bamroo Magam in Budgam and an 80-year-old from Pattan, having severe covid-19 pneumonia, died last night at SMHS hospital, they added.

With these deaths, officials said, 600 people have succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir so far—559 from the Valley and 41 from Jammu division. (GNS)

