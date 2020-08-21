BOSE ready to conduct class 10, 11, 12 exams in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Principal Secretary, School Education and Skill Development, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon on Thursday chaired a joint meeting of officers of JKBOSE and School Education Department to review preparedness for the upcoming offline examinations of class 10, 11 and 12 in Kashmir division and winter zone of Jammu division.

Secretary, JK BOSE, Riyaz Ahmed, Director School Education, Kashmir, Mohammad Younis and other concerned officers were present in the meeting while Chairperson JKBOSE, Veena Pandita participated through video conferencing.

Threadbare discussion was held on various issues regarding conduct of annual examination 2020 class 10, 11 and 12 and bi-annual private examination for 10th and 12th classes in Kashmir Division and winter zone of Jammu Division.

The meeting was informed that the proposal regarding the exams has been approved by the government and JKBOSE is all set to conduct the said examinations amid following of all necessary preventive protocols and guidelines regarding COVID-19. It was also decided in the meeting that the examination shall be conducted offline as per the prospectus.

Veena Pandita also apprised the meeting of working of the Board during the pandemic like distribution of textbooks to all stakeholders, conduct of examination and declaration of results.

Samoon directed the concerned authorities to provide all logistic support for conduct of the said examinations.

Earlier, he conducted a surprise visit to the office of JK Board of School Education, Bemina to take a detailed report about the working there.

During the visit, the Principal Secretary visited various blocks and sections of the JKBOSE and interacted with the staff in different sections.

Among others, senior officers of the School Education Department were also present during the visit.

