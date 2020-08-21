Bank closure in Beerwah Red zone troubling customers

Budgam: After the Jammu and Kashmir Bank at Beerwah Tehsil remained closed from last few days after falling within the Covid -19 declared Red Zone, people are facing difficulty to carry out their financial dealings as no other alternative for such services exists nearby.

The people from various villages of the Beerwah tehsil said that after the Jammu and Kashmir bank remained closed from the last few days, they are facing difficulties on a daily basis.

They demanded the district administration Budgam and Jammu and Kashmir Bank to come up with an alternative where the people will be allowed and the bank can properly provide it’s service to its customers in the area till the bank will be opened in the area.

Basheer Ahmad, one of the local residents from Beerwah said that after the JK bank in Beerwah tehsil remains closed from the last few days, the people are facing the hardships which are coming from the different villages of the Beerwah tehsil.

” Many people are not using ATM cards , e- banking and M – Pay services, they carry on with visiting the bank and availing the financial services ,” he said adding that the bank should provide another alternative,so that people will not face any difficulty in the area,” He said.

He said that JK Bank is the oldest bank in the Beerwah tehsil where most of the population of the different villages have their account in the Beerwah bank.

Another elderly woman, who visited the JK bank Beerwah told the Kashmir Reader that she was visiting the bank to withdraw some amount from her account to buy the medicines from the market. That is why I have come to the bank.

” Due to the closure of the bank, I can’t withdraw my money and I did not have any amount in my pocket. I did not have any alternative this time where I can withdraw my money from my account. I have to visit the bank when I need of the money,“she said.

Tehsildar Beerwah, Peer Zahid told the Kashmir Reader that the bank has been closed, after the close relative of the complex owner has test positive for Covid-19 who lives close to JK bank that is why the bank has been closed in the area for the precautions measures of spread the Covid-19.

” When the test result will come negative, the bank will be opened in the area. The ATMs are properly working in the area. These people can also withdraw their amounts from the ATMs till the bank will be opened in the area,” He said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Budgam on 13th August has declared the red zone from Jamia Qadeem Sheikhpora ward No. 10 of Municipal Committee Beerwah within the radius 200 meter from J & K bank Beerwah and banned the public movement in the area.

