4G internet in Ganderbal becomes a big draw

Srinagar: Ever since the government restored 4G internet in Ganderbal district in Kashmir, people are travelling to the district to get their work done on high-speed internet, or simply to have a taste of fast internet speed.

Just a day after the restoration of 4G, Haziq, a 32-year-old Srinagar resident, went to Ganderbal to get his office work done. He left home in the morning and stayed at his friend’s place for the day.

An executive of an IT company based in Delhi, Haziq finished his work almost two hours earlier than it takes him at home on 2G speed. He says the slow internet speed since August last year has cost him a whole lot of time and professional credibility.

Haziq had moved to Kashmir in March this year when the Covid lockdown was imposed across India. Since then, the slow speed at which he works on 2G internet has earned him a show cause notice for delays in work from his company.

Now, he has some hopes of doing better work and win the confidence of the company again, thanks to 4G internet in neighbouring Ganderbal district.

Muteen Mubark, a 22-year-old computer student, went to Ganderbal to get his phones and laptops updated. Freelance accountants have also travelled to the district to file their clients’ tax returns on time. Musa Ahmad visited the district to play mobile games on high-speed internet. Such are the small mercies of life in Kashmir.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print