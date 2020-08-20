Minor girl killed in Kangan road accident

Kangan: A minor girl died in a road accident in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Thursday afternoon.

Reports identified the girl as 8-year-old Aadiya Bano daughter of Mohammad Anwar Paswal, a resident of Hariganiwan Kangan adding a truck bearing registration number JK10A-2124, on it’s way from Kargil towards Srinagar hit and injured her on Srinagar leh highway in the jurisdiction of police Station Gund.

Officials said the injured was shifted to Sub District Hospital Kangan for treatment where she succumbed to her injuries,

After completion of medico legal formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to her legal heirs for last rites.

Police has registered a case in this regard.

Meanwhile shortly after the accident locals hit the road and blocked the busy highway and demanded stern action against the truck driver who according to them fled from the spot after the incident.

