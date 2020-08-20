CRPF trooper among 4 fresh COVID-19 related deaths, J&K toll soars to 585

Srinagar: A paramilitary CRPF trooper was among four more persons who died after contracting COVID-19 in Kashmir valley since Wednesday night, official sources said.

With these deaths—one each from Baramulla, Budgam, Srinagar and Pulwama districts—the fatality count related to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 585.

A 70-year-old man from Sopore Baramulla who was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease and bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia (CAP) died due to cardiac arrest at 12:50 a.m. at SKIMS Soura where he was admitted since August 9, the official sources said.

They said an 87-year-old from Tral Pulwama, admit on August 11 as a case of bilateral CAP died at SMHS hospital, they said.

Another COVID-19 positive patient— a woman from Khanda Budgam, admitted to the hospital on August 17 and diagnosed with bilateral CAP, also succumbed on Thursday.

Besides, a 50-year-old COVID-19 positive trooper from 61 battalion CRPF, Shivpora Srinagar, died few hours after being brought to the hospital in wee hours on Thursday, they said adding that he was a resident of Haryana.

With these deaths, officials said, 585 people have succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir so far—544 from the valley and 41 from Jammu division. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print