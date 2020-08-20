Covid-19 claims 11 more lives in Kashmir

708 fresh cases in J&K, 229 in Srinagar

Srinagar: Eleven more deaths due to Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours were reported on Wednesday evening, and 708 fresh cases in the same period.

According to officials, five of the deceased were from Srinagar, three from Kupwara, one each from Baramulla, Budgam, and Shopian districts of Kashmir valley.

So far, 572 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 531 in Kashmir and 41 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 182 deaths has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla (89), Pulwama (40), Budgam (45), Anantnag (43), Kupwara (39), Kulgam (31), Shopian (26), Bandipora (22), and the lowest in Ganderbal (14).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 29 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (3), two each from Doda, Udhampur and Poonch, one each from Ramban, Kathua, and Samba districts of Jammu division.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 708 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 43 travellers, taking the overall tally to 30,034.

Among them, 606 cases were reported from Kashmir valley while 102 were reported from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 229, followed by Budgam 88, Ganderbal 62, Anantnag and Bandipora 48 each, Kupwara 43, Baramulla 35, Pulwama 24, Kulgam 19, Shopian 10.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 41, followed by Reasi 34, Samba 10, Rajouri and Kathua 4 each, Doda 3, Udhampur and Ramban 2 each, one each in Poonch and Kishtwar.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the list with 7,253 total cases followed by Baramulla with 2510, Pulwama 2146, Budgam 1922, Anantnag 1905, Kulgam 1747, Kupwara 1680, Shopian 1589, Bandipora 1583, and Ganderbal 1051. In Pampore Medical Block, 20 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported on Wednesday.

In Jammu, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 2074, followed by Rajouri 794, Kathua 681, Udhampur 664, Ramban 631, Samba 599, Doda 350, Reasi 336, Poonch 333, and Kishtwar 186.

Officials said that 611 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, including 436 from Kashmir and 175 from Jammu division. With this, the number of recovered patients has reached 22,497, which include 17,381 from Kashmir and 5,116 from Jammu division.

J&K now has 6965 active cases, in which 5474 are from Kashmir and 1491 from Jammu.

