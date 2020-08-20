8 injured in Poonch accident

Srinagar: At least eight persons were injured, two of them critically, when a cab they were traveling in met with an accident in Poonch district on Thursday.

Official sources said that a Sumo (JK02AB-5463) on way from Bhera to Mendhar met with an accident at Mohalla Barwala in which eight persons were injured.

Seven of them have been identified as Muzamal Ahmed, Raza Mahid, Mohammad Ayoub, Wazir Mohammad, Mazar Hayat, Mohammad Sageer and Majid Ali, all residents of Behra.

Soon after the accident, SHO Mendhar Manzoor Kohli along with a police team reached to the spot and shifted the injured to SDH Mendhar. The condition of two of them, Majid Ali and Mazar Hayat, is stated to be critical.

BMO Mendhar Dr Parvaiz Ahmed Khan confirmed that eight injured persons were brought to the hospital. Dr Parvaiz said that two critically injured persons have been referred to Government Medical College Rajouri. (GNS)

