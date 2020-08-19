Village heads being targeted as they do development activities: DGP

Srinagar: Militants were targeting panches and sarpanches in Kashmir as they are the people’s representatives who carry forward the developmental activities, and Pakistan does not like it, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Monday.

Singh said the police had tried to address the security concerns of the panchayat representatives and several of them had been shifted to secure locations.

“The panches and sarpanches are the representatives of the people at the ground level. As it is a way to carry forward the developmental activities, it is not liked by Pakistan and they are being targeted,” the director general of police told reporters.

“We have tried to address the security concerns of those who feel vulnerable and I believe the people will act against those who touch the panches and sarpanches as they are their representatives,” he said.

“I do not think it can be tolerated in any sense if the public representatives are targeted,” he added.

Asked about the alleged fake encounter in Shopian district of south Kashmir last month in which Army claimed to have killed three militants, the police chief said investigations were underway.

“Police are conducting its own investigations. We have taken samples of the family members of the three boys and we are in the process of identification of the samples,” Singh said.

“On the Army side, they have ordered a court of inquiry, which is in progress,” he said. PTI

