Two injured army soldiers succumb, toll mounts to 8 in Kreeri gunfight

Baramulla: Two army soldiers who received bullet injuries on Monday in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in a daylong gunfight with militants succumbed to their injuries taking the death toll to eight.

The gunfight which erupted soon after militants attacked government forces killing a policeman and two CRPF soldiers was suspended on Monday night.

The operation resumed in the wee hours of Tuesday and forces carried out searches in orchards with the help of drones.

Officials said forces blasted an old hideout of militants in the area by using IEDs and recovered the body of a third militant from the gunfight site.

Locals said that they heard the sound of several blasts in the area on Tuesday which created fear and panic among people. They said that there was a curfew-like situation throughout the day and all the shops and other business centres remain closed and only vehicles of forces were seen plying on roads.

Srinagar based spokesperson of army Lt Col Rajesh Kalia said that three pistols and an AK47 rifle were recovered from the slain militants. He also confirmed the death of their two soldiers who were injured in the gunfight.

The search operation was going on till this report was filed.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print