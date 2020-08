Pulwama: A labourer drowned while extracting sand from river Jhelum near Kakapora bridge area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday morning.

Eyewitnesses said that police and locals have started search operation to retrieve the body.

The labourer has been identified as Irshad Ahmad Sheikh, son of Bashir Ahmad , resident of Larew Kakapora, a police official told Kashmir Reader.

He said efforts are on job to recover the body.

