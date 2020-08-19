J&K reports 708 new COVID-19 infections, tally past 30,000 mark

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 708 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 30, 034.
While 606 cases were detected in Kashmir, the remaining 102 cases were detected in Jammu division, the government’s COVID-19 bulletin for the day read.
As per the data, the death toll related to the disease has risen to 572 in J&K- 531 in Kashmir valley and 41 in Jammu division.
There are 6965 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 22497 patients have recovered from the disease.
