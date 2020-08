Handwara: Dead body of a 24-year-old youth was found near bus stand Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday.

A police officer said that locals spotted the body and informed nearby police station immediately. A police team reached the spot and retrieved it, the officer said.

He identified the deceased as Aamir Suhail (24) son of Ghulam Hassan mir of Kargam Handwara.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation taken up, he said. (GNS)

