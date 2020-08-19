2 militants killed in Handwara gunfight

Srinagar: Two militants have been killed in a gunfight with government forces that started this evening at Ganipora Kralgund area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The identity of the militants is yet to be ascertained as per officials.

The gunfight, which is the second of the day in the valley, erupted in an orchard after forces launched searches there following inputs about presence of militants.

Earlier in the day, a militant was killed in another gunfight in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print