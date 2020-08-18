With 434 new infections, COVID-19 tally past 29,000 mark in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 434 more COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 29326.
While 346 cases were detected in Kashmir, the remaining 8 cases were detected in Jammu division, the government’s COVID-19 bulletin for the day read.
As per the data, the death toll related to the disease has risen to 560 in J&K- 520 in Kashmir valley and 41 in Jammu division.
There are 6879 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 21886 patients have recovered from the disease.
