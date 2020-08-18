Protests in Tral, Pampore

Srinagar: People in Tral and Bar Association Pampore on Monday staged a peaceful protest over the blasphemous remarks made by a self-styled godman against Prophet Mohammad (SAW).
The peaceful protest at Tral was held under the banner of Citizens Council Tral.
Chairman Citizens Council Tral Farooq Trali addressed the protestors and demanded that government should act tough against the culprit who hurt the sentiments of Muslim community.
Similarly, Bar Association Pampore held a protest and demanded stern punishments under relevant provisions of law against the accused. All bar members including senior and juniors registered their protest by participating in the procession.
Meanwhile, Kashmir Trade Alliance has called for exemplary punishment to those who make derogatory remarks against any religion.
Strongly condemning the remarks made by some persons against the Prophet Mohammad (SAW), president KTA Ajaz Ahamd Shahdar said that any person who is found guilty of offending any religion, scripture of belief practised around the world should be given severe punishment.
