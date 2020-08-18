Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS for fatigue, body aches

Srinagar: Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has again been admitted to AIIMS New Delhi after complaining of fatigue and body aches, a hospital statement said.
A statement by the Media and Protocol Division of the hospital said that Shah has been complaining about the issues for the last 3-4 days even as he has tested negative for COVID-19.
” He has been admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital, ” the statement added.
Srinagar: Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has again been admitted to AIIMS New Delhi after complaining of fatigue and body aches, a hospital statement said.